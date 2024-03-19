Company Profile

Founded in 1979, Gartner has established itself as a leading global research and advisory firm. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company operates with a workforce of 20,000 employees, dedicated to providing strategic insights to help businesses grow and succeed. Under the leadership of CEO Eugene A. Hall, Gartner delivers critical advice and tools to executives and their teams to achieve critical priorities in their organisations.

Gartner offers a wide range of services including market research, consulting services, and technology insights. By leveraging data analytics and IT solutions, the firm helps companies navigate complex business landscapes and optimise their enterprise strategies. Clients benefit from Gartner's deep industry knowledge, which is pivotal in shaping their business strategies and making informed decisions.

With a strong focus on providing actionable insights, Gartner continues to support businesses worldwide in their pursuit of sustainable growth and competitive advantage. The company's advisory services are designed to empower clients with the necessary tools and knowledge to tackle their most pressing challenges, ensuring they remain at the forefront of their respective industries.