GD, headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, has been a pivotal player in the aerospace and defence industry since its founding in 1952. With a workforce of 100,000 employees, the company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that address the needs of a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Under the leadership of CEO Phebe N. Novakovic, GD has maintained a strong commitment to delivering superior products and services to its clients.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes a wide range of offerings such as aerospace technologies, defence systems, and IT services. GD's innovative approach ensures that it stays at the forefront of technological advancements, providing cutting-edge solutions to both governmental and commercial clients. With decades of expertise, GD continues to uphold its reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking organisation in the global market.

GD’s success is underscored by its significant annual revenue of £44.946bn, which reflects its robust position in the industry. The company’s dedication to quality and excellence has cemented its status as a leader in aerospace, defence, IT services, and marine systems. As GD moves forward, it remains focused on driving growth and delivering value to its stakeholders through continuous innovation and operational excellence.