General Electric

GE, founded in 1892, is a global powerhouse in diversified technology, media, and financial services. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company operates through various segments including power generation, renewable energy, aviation, and healthcare. GE's mission is to build a world that works by combining world-class engineering with software and analytics to connect people and systems around the globe.

With a workforce of 168,000 employees, GE has established itself as a leader in industrial manufacturing and digital industry solutions. The company is committed to tackling the world’s biggest challenges by providing integrated solutions tailored to the needs of the modern world. Whether it’s creating advanced aircraft engines or developing cutting-edge medical technologies, GE continues to push the boundaries of innovation.

Under the leadership of CEO Lawrence Culp Jr., GE focuses on delivering value to its customers and shareholders through a combination of strategic investments and operational excellence. The company leverages its expertise in power generation, renewable energy, and financial services to drive growth and sustainability. With a strong foundation built over more than a century, GE remains dedicated to making a positive impact on the world.