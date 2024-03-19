Generali Group

Founded in 1831, Generali is a leading global insurance and asset management provider based in Trieste, Italy. With over 190 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of solutions to protect and enhance the lives of its clients. Generali operates through a diverse portfolio of services, ensuring comprehensive coverage and expert financial planning for individuals and businesses alike.

Under the leadership of CEO Philippe Donnet, Generali has grown to employ 82,000 professionals across the globe. The company's commitment to innovation and customer-centric strategies has established it as a trusted partner in risk management and investment solutions. Generali's extensive network and expertise enable it to deliver tailored services that meet the unique needs of its clients, ensuring long-term financial security and peace of mind.

Generali's dedication to sustainability and corporate responsibility is evident in its efforts to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its operations. By prioritising sustainable growth and ethical practices, Generali aims to create lasting value for its stakeholders and contribute positively to society. As a global leader, Generali continues to shape the future of the insurance and asset management industries through its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence.