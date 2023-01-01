Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma)

Kite, a Gilead Company, is singularly focused on cell therapy—which uses a patient’s own immune cells to treat and potentially cure cancer. CAR T-cell therapy is a one-time, individualised treatment that harnesses the power of the patient’s own immune system to fight certain forms of blood cancer. Kite has more patient experience than any other cell therapy company, treating more than 19,500 patients globally through more than 420 authorised treatment centres around the world.