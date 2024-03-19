Graphic Packaging

Founded in 1991, GraphicPkg.com has established itself as a leader in the packaging industry. With a rich history spanning over a century, the company has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of the market, focusing on sustainable practices and innovative design.

Headquartered in an undisclosed location, GraphicPkg.com employs approximately 11,000 people globally. Their team is dedicated to providing comprehensive packaging solutions that not only meet but exceed customer expectations. The company's emphasis on sustainability is evident in their commitment to reducing environmental impact through eco-friendly materials and processes.

GraphicPkg.com offers a range of services designed to optimise the supply chain and enhance product appeal. Their customer-centric approach ensures that each solution is tailored to the specific needs of the client, making them a trusted partner in the industry. With a robust annual revenue of £9.42bn, GraphicPkg.com continues to lead the way in innovative packaging solutions.