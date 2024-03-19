Company Profile

Founded in 1991, Gree Electric Appliances Inc. has established itself as a global leader in the manufacturing of high-quality air conditioners and home appliances. With its headquarters in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, Gree continues to innovate in the fields of residential and commercial air conditioning, offering a wide range of products designed to meet diverse customer needs.

Under the leadership of CEO Mingzhu Dong, Gree has expanded its product portfolio to include smart appliances and energy-efficient solutions that cater to the evolving demands of modern consumers. The company's commitment to research and development ensures that it remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the HVAC industry.

With a workforce of 72,380 dedicated employees, Gree is devoted to delivering exceptional quality and service. The company’s extensive range of HVAC products is designed to provide comfort and efficiency while minimising environmental impact. Gree's continuous pursuit of excellence has solidified its reputation as a trusted name in the global appliances market.