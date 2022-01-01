GroupAssur

Launched in 1993 by a group of brokers coming together to provide services to larger enterprises, GroupAssur is the largest canadian owned MGA and services the specialised insurance needs of brokers and customers across the region.

The company provides underwriting services for complex insurance policies on behalf of Canadian insurance carriers, international insurance carriers, and Lloyd's of London insurance syndicates. GroupAssur is headquartered in Montreal, QC, with additional offices in Quebec City, Brossard, Terrebonne, QC, and Markham, Ontario.