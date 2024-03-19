Grupo Carso

Company Profile

Founded in 1980, Carso is a conglomerate based in Mexico City, Mexico. Under the leadership of CEO Antonio Gómez García, the company has grown into a multi-faceted enterprise operating across a wide array of industries. Carso is renowned for its significant presence in telecommunications, construction, and infrastructure sectors, contributing to the development and growth of Mexico's economy.

Carso's diverse operations extend to energy, retail, automotive, and manufacturing. The company utilises its expertise and resources to deliver high-quality services and products to its customers. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Carso continues to expand its footprint, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the industries it serves.

In addition to its core business areas, Carso is also involved in mining and technology sectors. The company leverages advanced technologies and industry best practices to optimise its operations and drive efficiency. Through strategic investments and a commitment to excellence, Carso aims to deliver long-term value to its stakeholders while contributing positively to society.