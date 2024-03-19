Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With its headquarters in Houston, Texas, USA, the company operates in over 70 countries, offering a comprehensive range of services and solutions. Halliburton's global reach and extensive experience make it a leader in the energy sector, committed to delivering value to its customers.

Halliburton's expertise spans the entire lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimising production throughout the life of the asset. Their dedication to innovation and technology ensures that they remain at the forefront of the industry, providing cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and productivity.

Under the leadership of CEO Jeff Miller, Halliburton continues to focus on sustainable growth and operational excellence. Their commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and community engagement underscores their role as a responsible corporate citizen. With a workforce of approximately 57,000 employees, Halliburton is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the energy industry.