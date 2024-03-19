Company Profile

Founded in 1958, HBisco has established itself as a premier player in the food manufacturing industry. Headquartered in London, the company has steadily grown its operations and is now a key supplier of high-quality food products. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, HBisco continually evolves to meet the demands of modern consumers while staying true to its roots.

Under the leadership of CEO Yu Yong, HBisco employs 100,000 dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to uphold the company’s standards. The organisation prides itself on its state-of-the-art product development and rigorous quality assurance processes. These rigorous processes ensure that every product meets the highest levels of safety and taste before reaching consumers.

HBisco's robust supply chain management and distribution networks enable it to deliver products efficiently across various markets. The company's focus on sustainability and innovation positions it well for continued success in the competitive food industry. As it looks to the future, HBisco remains committed to enhancing its offerings and expanding its global footprint.