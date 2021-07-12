Health Service Executive
The HSE provides all of Ireland's public health services in hospitals and communities across the country. People in Ireland are supported by health and social care services to achieve their full potential and can access safe, compassionate and quality care when they need it. HSE wants people in Ireland to be confident that we will deliver the best health outcomes and value through optimising our resources and providing fair, equitable and timely access to quality, safe health services that people need.
Executives in Health Service Executive
