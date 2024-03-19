Company Profile

Founded in 1864, Heineken has grown to become one of the largest and most recognised brewing companies in the world. With its headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Heineken operates in over 70 countries and employs approximately 85,000 people. Guided by CEO Dolf van den Brink, the company continues to excel in brewing, offering a diverse range of beers and ciders including its flagship Heineken lager, as well as brands like Amstel, Desperados, and Strongbow.

Heineken's commitment to quality and innovation has made it a leader in the brewing industry. The company's extensive portfolio includes non-alcoholic beverages and is supported by a robust global distribution network. Heineken also places a strong emphasis on sustainable practices, aiming to reduce its environmental footprint through various initiatives and partnerships.

As a forward-thinking enterprise, Heineken balances tradition with modernity, ensuring its products not only meet but exceed consumer expectations. The company's dedication to responsible consumption and community engagement underscores its position as a socially responsible leader in the beverage industry.