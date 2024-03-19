Hertz Global Holdings

Company Profile

Hertz, founded in 1918, is a global leader in vehicle rental and leasing services, with a rich heritage spanning over a century. Headquartered in Estero, Florida, Hertz operates a vast network of locations across the globe, providing reliable transportation solutions to millions of customers each year. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Hertz continues to set the standard in the car rental industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Stephen Scherr, Hertz has expanded its offerings to include a wide range of services tailored to meet the needs of both individual and corporate clients. The company specialises in car rental, vehicle leasing, and fleet management, ensuring that customers have access to the latest models and technologies. Hertz's dedication to excellence is evident in its comprehensive suite of services that cater to various mobility needs, from airport rentals to long-term rentals and luxury cars.

Hertz is at the forefront of the evolving transportation landscape, embracing advancements such as electric vehicles and cutting-edge fleet management solutions. The company is committed to sustainability and innovation, continually enhancing its services to provide efficient and eco-friendly options. With a focus on corporate solutions and business rentals, Hertz remains a trusted partner for enterprises seeking dependable and flexible mobility solutions worldwide.