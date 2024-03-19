Hexagon, established in 1992 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. With 5,500 employees, Hexagon focuses on creating smart ecosystems that drive productivity and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications.

The company specialises in geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions, transforming complex data into actionable insights. Hexagon's cutting-edge technology enables clients to harness the power of data capture and visualisation, fostering efficiencies and promoting innovation in their operations. By integrating advanced sensor technologies with sophisticated software, Hexagon’s solutions enhance decision-making and operational performance.

Hexagon is at the forefront of developing autonomous connected ecosystems, which are pivotal in today's digital transformation. Its commitment to sustainability and innovation is reflected in its comprehensive portfolio of industrial applications, designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Ola Rollén, Hexagon continues to pioneer advancements in smart manufacturing and digital reality, setting the standard for industry excellence.