Hexagon AB

Company Profile

Hexagon, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies.

Founded in 1975, the company has evolved from a diverse conglomerate to become a global technology leader.

Hexagon technology captures information about physical reality, makes it digitally immersive, and helps you put it to work in the real world.

Hexagon's solutions are employed across a wide range of industries, including industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector and mobility applications.

At its core, Hexagon specialises in measurement and positioning systems, offering products and services that capture, analyse and present complex information from various data sources. The company's portfolio includes reality capture measurement, intelligent positioning tools, situational intelligence systems and industrial design solutions. These offerings enable clients to create autonomous connected ecosystems, leveraging data from connected devices and integrating artificial intelligence, edge-cloud orchestration and data visualisation.

With a workforce of approximately 24,500 employees spread across 50 countries, Hexagon has demonstrated impressive growth through both organic development and strategic acquisitions. The company has completed over 170 acquisitions since 2000, significantly expanding its technological capabilities and market reach. Hexagon's commitment to innovation and digital transformation has positioned it as a key player in guiding businesses through the complexities of the digital age, helping improve efficiency, productivity and sustainability across various applications.