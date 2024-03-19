Holcim Philippines, established in 1964, is a leader in building materials and construction solutions in the Philippines. Headquartered in Taguig City, the company has cement manufacturing facilities located across the country, providing a wide range of construction materials and services designed to meet the needs of the Philippine market. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, Holcim Philippines is committed to delivering high-quality cement products that promote environmental stewardship and industrial performance.

Under the leadership of CEO Horia Adrian, Holcim Philippines leverages decades of industry expertise to offer comprehensive solutions in cement manufacturing, aggregate production, ready-mix concrete solutions, and other building materials. The company strives to enhance the quality and durability of infrastructure, ensuring that its offerings meet the evolving demands of the construction sector. Holcim Philippines is dedicated to driving progress and development through its innovative approach to sustainable construction and environmental management.

Holcim Philippines employs around 830 people who work collaboratively to uphold the company’s values and mission. The company’s extensive portfolio of services includes infrastructure solutions and comprehensive construction services, making it a trusted partner for numerous projects across the country. Through its commitment to excellence and sustainability, Holcim Philippines continues to set the benchmark for the construction industry in the region.