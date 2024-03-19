Honda Motor

Honda has been a global leader in the automotive and power equipment industries since its founding in 1948. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Honda has consistently delivered cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.

From motorcycles and power equipment to advanced robotics and engines, Honda's diverse range of products showcases its dedication to technological advancement and sustainable practices. The company prioritises efficiency and reliability, ensuring that each product, from the smallest engines to the most complex machinery, upholds its renowned standard of excellence.

Headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, Honda operates with a global workforce of 16,000 employees under the leadership of CEO Toshihiro Mibe. With a significant annual revenue, Honda continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, making a substantial impact on the transportation and machinery sectors while remaining focused on environmental sustainability and innovation.