Honeywell, established in 1906, is a global leader in diversified technology and manufacturing. With its headquarters situated in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company specialises in a broad array of sectors. Honeywell's primary focus areas include aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. Their innovative solutions are designed to address some of the world's most critical challenges around energy, safety, security, productivity, and global urbanisation.

Under the leadership of CEO Vimal Kapur, Honeywell has developed a reputation for fostering a culture of innovation and operational excellence. The company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to advancing technology and improving the quality of life through its comprehensive product and service offerings. Their diverse portfolio caters to a wide range of industries, ensuring that Honeywell remains a key player in the global market.

Honeywell's mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that drive sustainable growth and offer significant value to their customers. By integrating advanced software and hardware, the company aims to enhance productivity, safety, and efficiency across various sectors. Honeywell continues to pave the way for technological advancements, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of industry innovation.