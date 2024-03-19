Company Profile

Hydro One, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, is a leading electricity transmission and distribution company. Established in 1999, the company has since grown to serve as an essential provider of reliable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the province. Hydro One is committed to maintaining a resilient power grid and ensuring the continuous supply of electricity to homes and businesses alike.

With a dedicated team of approximately 5,300 employees, Hydro One focuses on operating and maintaining a robust network of transmission lines and distribution systems. The company's extensive infrastructure includes over 30,000 circuit kilometres of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 123,000 circuit kilometres of low-voltage distribution lines. Their operations play a crucial role in supporting Ontario's economic development and environmental sustainability.

Under the leadership of CEO David Lebeter, Hydro One continues to innovate and invest in smart grid technology, enhancing customer service and operational efficiency. The company is also deeply committed to community engagement, corporate responsibility, and environmental stewardship. Hydro One remains a cornerstone of Ontario's energy landscape, dedicated to powering the province's future.