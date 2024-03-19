Company Profile

Founded in 2007, Hyundai Glovis has established itself as a leading player in the logistics and supply chain management industry with headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including transportation, distribution, and inventory control, catering to a diverse range of business needs.

With an impressive annual revenue of ₩10.4 trillion KRW, Hyundai Glovis has demonstrated robust growth and a commitment to excellence. The company's expertise in freight forwarding and customs brokerage ensures seamless operations for its clients, streamlining the complexities involved in international trade and logistics.

Over the years, Hyundai Glovis has expanded its workforce to 2,300 dedicated employees, each contributing to the company's mission of delivering efficient and reliable logistics solutions. Under the leadership of its CEO Lee Kyoo-bok, Hyundai Glovis continues to innovate and evolve, providing top-notch services to businesses worldwide.