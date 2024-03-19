Company Profile

Hyundai Steel, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a leading entity in the steel production industry, renowned for its commitment to innovation and sustainability. Leveraging advanced technology, the company provides a comprehensive range of steel products, including automotive steel, construction steel, and energy steel. With a workforce of 13,000 dedicated employees, Hyundai Steel ensures the delivery of high-quality steel solutions to meet global demands.

Under the leadership of CEO Seo Gang-hyun, Hyundai Steel has established itself as a key player in the steel sector, driven by a focus on environmental sustainability and cutting-edge technology. The company's strategic initiatives aim to enhance production efficiency while minimising environmental impact, aligning with global standards and practices. Hyundai Steel's robust portfolio supports diverse industries, contributing to the development of sustainable infrastructure and energy solutions.

Hyundai Steel's operations are anchored in innovation, quality, and sustainability, making it a preferred partner for businesses worldwide. The company's extensive expertise in steel production and its unwavering commitment to excellence ensure that it remains at the forefront of the industry. As Hyundai Steel continues to evolve, it remains dedicated to pioneering advancements in steel technology and maintaining its leadership position in the global market.