IBM, or International Business Machines Corporation, has been a cornerstone of innovation and technology since its founding in 1911. Headquartered in Armonk, New York, IBM has grown to employ over 314,000 individuals globally, driving advancements in a multitude of fields. Under the leadership of CEO Arvind Krishna, IBM continues to lead in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology.

With a strong focus on enterprise solutions, IBM offers a wide array of services designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses today. These include IT infrastructure management, data analytics, and cybersecurity services. IBM's consulting services are renowned for driving business transformation and operational efficiency, helping organisations adapt to the rapidly changing technological landscape.

IBM's commitment to innovation is evident in its extensive research and development efforts, which have contributed to numerous technological breakthroughs over the years. The company's dedication to integrating cutting-edge technology with practical business solutions ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering value and fostering growth for its clients worldwide.