Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, is a global leader in veterinary diagnostics and animal health. The company is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of pets, people, and livestock through innovative diagnostic products and services. Under the leadership of CEO Jonathan J. Mazelsky, IDEXX has continually pushed the boundaries of technology to deliver advanced solutions to veterinary professionals and animal owners worldwide.

With a workforce of 11,000 employees, IDEXX is committed to providing high-quality products and services that span across various sectors including veterinary diagnostics, water testing, and livestock and poultry diagnostics. The company also offers practice management software to streamline operations for veterinary practices, ensuring they can focus on patient care. IDEXX's comprehensive approach to animal health has established it as a trusted name in the industry.

IDEXX's dedication to innovation and quality is reflected in its substantial annual revenue of $3.72 billion. The company's extensive product portfolio and global reach demonstrate its influence and leadership in the market. IDEXX continues to invest in research and development to bring forward-thinking solutions to the forefront of animal health, making a significant impact on the industry and the communities it serves.