IGT

A multinational gaming industry leader, International Game Technology (IGT) delivers unrivalled player experiences from lotteries and casinos to scratch tickets, online sports betting and more. The company has pioneered award-winning digital gaming products, content, platforms, and services, and all of its solutions integrate with existing technology—empowering gaming properties to continually upgrade the player experience. In 2020, Casino Journal listed three IGT products in its “Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Product Awards”: Hexbreaker 3, PeakBarTop Cabinet, and PlaySports Bank. The company was the only gaming supplier on the list to win three positions for innovation. On top of innovation, IGT prides itself on leading its field in diversity. ‘To remain the gaming industry leader, [we] recognise that we must transform our workforce—more than 12,000 strong who serve customers in more than 100 countries—to reflect the diversity of our global customer base’, says Marco Sala, Chief Executive Officer at IGT.