Company Profile

Indian Bank, founded in 1907, stands as a prominent public sector bank headquartered in Chennai, India. With over a century of service, the bank has continually evolved to meet the diverse financial needs of its customers, from personal banking to large-scale corporate solutions. It prides itself on offering a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the varied requirements of its clientele.

Under the leadership of CEO Shanti Lal Jain, Indian Bank has strategically positioned itself as a key player in the banking industry. The bank's extensive network of branches and ATMs across India ensures wide accessibility and convenience for its customers. Indian Bank is committed to enhancing its digital banking capabilities, providing a seamless and secure banking experience through innovative technologies.

As one of the leading banks in India, Indian Bank offers services such as retail banking, corporate banking, investment and insurance services, and wealth management. The bank also provides tailored solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), ensuring their growth and success in a competitive market. Indian Bank's dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction has solidified its reputation as a trusted financial institution.