Company Profile

Indorama Ventures is a global chemical company with a network of production facilities helping drive the industry forward. With its headquarters in Bangkok, the company continues to innovate and offer sustainable solutions across various sectors.

Indorama Ventures prides itself on its diverse portfolio which spans across PET, fibres, and integrated oxides and derivatives. The company is committed to driving sustainability, leveraging advanced technologies to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

Since its inception in 1994, Indorama Ventures has consistently aimed to deliver superior products and services. The company stands as a testament to quality, sustainability, and innovation in the chemical industry.