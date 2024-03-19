inDrive is a mobility and urban services platform with an estimated 200 million downloads. It operates in 749 cities across 46 countries, and employs over 3,000 people worldwide.

inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance and courier delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

Driven by its mission of challenging injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision’s community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

inDrive is the second most downloaded ride hailing app worldwide according to data.ai. Founded in 2012, the company was incorporated in the US in 2018, with its largest global hubs located in Cyprus, Kazakhstan and Mexico.

In early 2021, InDrive achieved unicorn status, after closing a $150m investment round with Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Bond Capital, who valued the company at $1.23 billion. In 2024 inDrive announced it had raised a further $150 million with General Catalyst, expanding the financial arrangement to $300 million