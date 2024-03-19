ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The company was founded in 1991 and has grown to serve over 38 million customers across more than 40 countries. ING is driven by the purpose of empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business.

With headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, ING provides a comprehensive range of services that cater to both individuals and businesses. These services encompass retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, asset management, and insurance. ING is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences through its commitment to digital innovation and sustainable finance.

Under the leadership of CEO Steven van Rijswijk, ING continues to focus on building long-term relationships with its clients by understanding their needs and providing tailored financial solutions. By leveraging its extensive global network, ING aims to create a positive impact on society and contribute to a sustainable future for all.