Injazat - InGenius Ventures

InGenius Ventures is the Venture Builder of Injazat, serving its Group as well. InGenius Ventures’ mission is to build new businesses with market leaders to solve big problems.

InGenius focuses on de-risking innovation and new business building through a combination of unique talent, proven de-risking and innovation process, group technology assets and capability to co-invest.

Injazat is an industry-recognised market leader in the region for digital transformation, cloud and cyber security.

Injazat empowers organisations to optimise their business goals utilising cloud and emerging technology solutions, and by co-creating transformational digital platforms and services through public-private partnerships (PPP) and private partnerships.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates, Injazat draws on its local expertise and presence, combined with several global technology partnership networks to develop market leading services.

Injazat’s purpose is to empower human achievement through end-to-end digital solutions that deliver impact and value for our customers and communities.