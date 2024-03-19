International Holding Company

Founded in 1998, IHC UAE is a leading investment holding company based in Abu Dhabi. With a diversified portfolio spanning multiple sectors, IHC UAE focuses on strategic ventures and sustainable growth to maximise shareholder value. The company’s core objective is to drive economic progress through prudent investments and innovative business solutions.

IHC UAE fosters business development, leveraging its extensive network and market insights to identify and capitalise on lucrative opportunities. The company has a proven track record in mergers and acquisitions, enhancing its asset management capabilities and expanding its footprint across various industries. IHC UAE’s investment strategy is built on rigorous analysis and strong governance practices.

As a key player in the region’s economic landscape, IHC UAE is committed to delivering robust financial performance and long-term value creation. The company’s approach combines strategic foresight with operational excellence, ensuring it remains at the forefront of business innovation and market leadership.