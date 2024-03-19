Founded in 1930, Interpublic Group (IPG) stands as a global leader in marketing solutions, delivering comprehensive services to clients around the world. Headquartered in New York, USA, IPG operates with a workforce of approximately 57,000 employees across numerous agencies and specialised divisions. Under the leadership of CEO Philippe Krakowsky, IPG has cemented its reputation for innovation and excellence in marketing, advertising, communications, and public relations.

IPG’s extensive range of services encompasses media planning, digital strategy, and brand management, enabling businesses to effectively reach their target audiences and optimise brand visibility. With a focus on integrating creativity and technology, IPG’s network of agencies collaborates to provide tailored solutions that drive client success across various sectors.

IPG’s commitment to delivering measurable results and fostering long-term client relationships has positioned it as a trusted partner in the marketing industry. Through strategic investments in talent and technology, IPG continues to adapt to the evolving landscape, ensuring that clients remain at the forefront of their industries.