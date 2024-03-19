Founded in 2007, Intesa Sanpaolo is a leading Italian banking group headquartered in Turin. With a strong presence in the domestic market and a growing international footprint, the company serves a diverse customer base including individuals, SMEs, and large corporations. Intesa Sanpaolo offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services, encompassing retail banking, corporate banking, insurance, and wealth management.

Under the leadership of CEO Carlo Messina, Intesa Sanpaolo has expanded its operations to over 40 countries, focusing on innovation and sustainability. The company is committed to providing high-quality financial solutions while promoting sustainable economic growth. With a workforce of 96,000 employees, Intesa Sanpaolo continues to drive financial inclusion and support community initiatives.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s extensive service portfolio includes asset management, investment banking, and online banking, catering to the evolving needs of its clients. The company’s dedication to customer satisfaction and robust financial health positions it as a key player in the global financial landscape.