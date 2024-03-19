Profile Picture
Investec Company Facts
HQ Location
Sandown, Sandton, South Africa
Employee Count
9300
CEO
Fani Titi
Revenue
£5.2bn
Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by its commitment to exceptional client service. Founded in 1974, Investec has grown to become a globally recognised brand with a reputation for innovative solutions in the financial sector. Headquartered in Sandown, Sandton, South Africa, it operates with a strong presence in both the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Investec's services include corporate and institutional banking, wealth and investment management, private banking, asset management, and specialist lending. The company is dedicated to providing tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of its diverse clients, from individual investors to large corporations.

Under the leadership of CEO Fani Titi, Investec continues to pursue a strategy of growth and expansion, while maintaining its core values of integrity and professionalism. As a client-centric organisation, Investec focuses on building long-term relationships and delivering sustainable value to its stakeholders.

Keywords and Services
Corporate and Institutional Banking
Wealth & Investment
Private Banking
Asset Management
Specialist Lending
