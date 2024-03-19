Company Profile

Investec is a distinctive bank and wealth manager, driven by its commitment to exceptional client service. Founded in 1974, Investec has grown to become a globally recognised brand with a reputation for innovative solutions in the financial sector. Headquartered in Sandown, Sandton, South Africa, it operates with a strong presence in both the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Investec's services include corporate and institutional banking, wealth and investment management, private banking, asset management, and specialist lending. The company is dedicated to providing tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of its diverse clients, from individual investors to large corporations.

Under the leadership of CEO Fani Titi, Investec continues to pursue a strategy of growth and expansion, while maintaining its core values of integrity and professionalism. As a client-centric organisation, Investec focuses on building long-term relationships and delivering sustainable value to its stakeholders.