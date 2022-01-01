iOCO

Established to simplify ICT, iOCO is Africa’s leading integrated technology services company, with the largest concentration of skills on the continent. As an-to-end ICT managed service provider and Cloud systems integrator, iOCO operates with over 20 years’ experience. It follows a design-led, customer-centric approach to solving business problems with cloud-ready, micro-service oriented architectures. Delivering experience in all industry verticals – banking, education, energy, health, insurance, mining, public sector, retail, telco (over 2,000 clients). It has key partnerships with large OEMs across many disciplines and a presence in the UK, Europe and Middle East. Inspired by digitally native internet organisations (iO) and creative organisations (CO), iOCO brings together enabling technologies and creative problem-solving skills.