Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical group dedicated to improving lives through innovative medicines in oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Established in 1929, Ipsen has grown into a leading healthcare provider with a strong commitment to research and development. Their focus is on delivering effective therapeutic solutions that address critical medical needs and enhance patient care.

With a workforce of over 6,100 employees, Ipsen operates in more than 115 countries, bringing significant advancements in medical research and treatment options. The company's diverse portfolio includes a range of specialty care products that are supported by a robust clinical pipeline. Their strategic approach emphasises collaboration and partnerships to accelerate the development of new therapies.

Under the leadership of CEO David Loew, Ipsen continues to drive forward in the biopharmaceutical industry, maintaining a strong emphasis on patient-centric care and innovation. The group's headquarters are located in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, and they remain committed to their mission of significantly improving patients' lives worldwide.