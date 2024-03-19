Company Profile

Iron Mountain is a leader in information management and storage. Founded by Herman Knaust in 1951, the company began as a simple underground mushroom farm in Boston. But following the threat of the Cold War and its close proximity to New York, Iron Mountain transformed into a secure storage facility for paper documents and records, which would be protected in the event of war.

Over the decades and amid the advent of the digital age, Iron Mountain grew to include a wide range of information management solutions, including the backup and recovery solutions for digital data, secure shredding of confidential documents, services to help organisations transition from physical to digital information management. The company had to expand into repurposed mines, for an extra layer of security. Iron Mountain's clients range from small businesses to large enterprises, including many Fortune 1000 companies and healthcare organisations.

Today, Iron Mountain’s data centres operate a global colocation platform which enables customers to build tailored, sustainable, carrier and cloud-neutral data solutions. The company leads the industry in highly regulated compliance, physical security and business continuity. With demand for data centre capacity increasing, Iron Mountain recognises the need for a sustainable digital future, which the company says begins with a commitment to clean energy. Iron Mountain has been matching its annual electricity purchases with clean energy since 2017. In 2021, Iron Mountain set an advanced decarbonisation goal to match each hour with locally produced clean energy.