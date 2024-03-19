ITOCHU Corporation, established in 1858, operates from its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Known for its extensive trade and investment activities, ITOCHU has grown to become a significant player in various sectors including textiles, machinery, metals, and minerals. The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability has led it to achieve remarkable success in the global market.

Under the leadership of CEO Masahiro Okafuji, ITOCHU has expanded its reach and influence across several industries. With a workforce of 1,800 dedicated employees, the corporation continues to drive progress through its diverse range of services, which span energy, chemicals, finance, information and communication technology (ICT), and real estate. This multi-faceted approach allows ITOCHU to adapt and thrive in changing economic climates.

ITOCHU Corporation's annual revenue of ¥102,014,813,000 underscores its robust business model and strategic investments. The company's website, www.itochu.co.jp, serves as a portal for information on their extensive portfolio and ongoing initiatives. As a leader in the global market, ITOCHU remains dedicated to fostering sustainable development and innovation across its diverse business operations.