Ivanti

Ivanti is an IT software company headquartered in South Jordan, Utah. The company is driven to enable the ‘Everywhere Workplace’, where employees around the world can use a myriad of devices to securely access IT networks, applications, and data to stay productive as they work from anywhere.

Its 3100 employees have secured over 200 million endpoints for 45,000 customers and 8000 partners; as some of the largest companies and most prestigious universities adopt Ivanti’s software solutions—including 96 of the Fortune 100 companies.

Ivanti now generates more than a billion dollars in total revenue and looks after more than 45,000 customers worldwide.