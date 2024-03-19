Jefferies Financial

Company Profile

Founded in 1962, Jefferies stands as a major player in the global investment banking arena. With headquarters in New York, USA, Jefferies has carved a niche in providing exceptional financial services to a wide range of clients, from corporations and governments to institutional investors. The firm's comprehensive suite of offerings includes investment banking, trading, and asset management services, making it a go-to partner for businesses seeking robust financial solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Richard B. Handler, Jefferies has continually evolved to meet the complex demands of the financial sector. The firm is renowned for its meticulous advisory services, capital markets expertise, and a strong commitment to fostering long-term client relationships. These core principles have allowed Jefferies to maintain a competitive edge in an ever-changing market landscape.

Jefferies' impressive track record is backed by a workforce of approximately 7800 employees dedicated to delivering tailored financial strategies. The firm's global reach and specialised knowledge enable it to offer innovative solutions that drive growth and success for its clients. As a testament to its financial prowess, Jefferies reported an annual revenue of $5.1 billion USD, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the investment banking sector.