Johnson & Johnson has been a pioneer in the healthcare sector since its founding in 1887. Headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the company has grown to employ approximately 150,000 individuals worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Joaquin Duato, Johnson & Johnson continues to innovate and provide essential healthcare solutions.

The core offerings of Johnson & Johnson span pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products. The company's relentless commitment to research and development drives its mission to address the most challenging and unmet medical needs. Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio includes a diverse range of products and services designed to improve patient care and enhance wellness globally.

Johnson & Johnson is dedicated to sustainable health practices and advancing the science of healthcare. With a strong focus on global health, the company collaborates with various partners to deliver innovative and effective healthcare solutions. By prioritising patient care and leveraging cutting-edge technology, Johnson & Johnson remains at the forefront of the healthcare industry.