JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated) is a global professional services firm specialising in real estate and investment management. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, JLL is committed to delivering world-class services in real estate, property management, and investment management. With a workforce of 106,000 employees worldwide, JLL aims to shape the future of real estate for a better world.

JLL provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the complex needs of clients across the globe. These include property and facilities management, investment management, and leasing. The firm also offers specialised services in commercial real estate, project management, workplace strategy, and sustainability services. JLL's expertise extends to valuation services, ensuring that clients receive accurate and reliable assessments of their properties and investments.

Under the leadership of CEO Christian Ulbrich, JLL continues to drive innovation within the real estate sector. The company is dedicated to creating value for clients through its extensive market knowledge and advanced technology solutions. JLL's commitment to sustainability and its focus on long-term growth ensures that it remains a trusted partner in the real estate industry.