Kajima Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, has been a pioneering force in the construction and engineering industry since 1861. With over 19,810 dedicated employees, Kajima is renowned for its expertise in a wide range of services including construction, engineering, and project management. The company is committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients.

Under the leadership of CEO Yoshikazu Oshimi, Kajima continues to set industry standards with its cutting-edge architectural design and real estate development projects. The company's extensive experience and deep understanding of infrastructure development have enabled it to undertake and successfully complete numerous high-profile projects across the globe.

Kajima's commitment to environmental solutions reflects its dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices. The company's comprehensive approach ensures the delivery of high-quality, efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions. Kajima remains a trusted partner for businesses and governments worldwide, striving to create lasting value and positive impact through its projects.