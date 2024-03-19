Profile Picture
Kajima

Kajima Company Facts
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Employee Count
19,810
CEO
Yoshikazu Oshimi
Revenue
¥2.67 trillion JPY
Company Profile

Kajima Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, has been a pioneering force in the construction and engineering industry since 1861. With over 19,810 dedicated employees, Kajima is renowned for its expertise in a wide range of services including construction, engineering, and project management. The company is committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients.

Under the leadership of CEO Yoshikazu Oshimi, Kajima continues to set industry standards with its cutting-edge architectural design and real estate development projects. The company's extensive experience and deep understanding of infrastructure development have enabled it to undertake and successfully complete numerous high-profile projects across the globe.

Kajima's commitment to environmental solutions reflects its dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices. The company's comprehensive approach ensures the delivery of high-quality, efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions. Kajima remains a trusted partner for businesses and governments worldwide, striving to create lasting value and positive impact through its projects.

Keywords and Services
construction
engineering
project management
architectural design
real estate development
infrastructure development
environmental solutions
