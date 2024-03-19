Company Profile

Founded in 1887, Kao Corporation has grown to become a global leader in the consumer products industry. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company is renowned for its extensive range of cosmetics, skincare, and personal care products that cater to diverse consumer needs. Over the years, Kao has consistently focused on innovation and quality, earning the trust of millions worldwide.

With a workforce of 34,000 employees, Kao Corporation operates across various regions, ensuring a strong presence in both developed and emerging markets. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes household products and chemical solutions, addressing everyday needs and enhancing quality of life through sustainable practices and advanced technologies.

Under the leadership of CEO Yoshihiro Hasebe, Kao Corporation continues to expand its business solutions and enterprise services, leveraging its expertise to deliver exceptional value to its partners and customers. Committed to sustainability and social responsibility, Kao strives to create a harmonious balance between business success and environmental stewardship.