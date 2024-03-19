Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Kao

Kao Company Facts
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Employee Count
34000
CEO
Yoshihiro Hasebe
Revenue
£10.657 bn
Company Profile

Founded in 1887, Kao Corporation has grown to become a global leader in the consumer products industry. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company is renowned for its extensive range of cosmetics, skincare, and personal care products that cater to diverse consumer needs. Over the years, Kao has consistently focused on innovation and quality, earning the trust of millions worldwide.

With a workforce of 34,000 employees, Kao Corporation operates across various regions, ensuring a strong presence in both developed and emerging markets. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes household products and chemical solutions, addressing everyday needs and enhancing quality of life through sustainable practices and advanced technologies.

Under the leadership of CEO Yoshihiro Hasebe, Kao Corporation continues to expand its business solutions and enterprise services, leveraging its expertise to deliver exceptional value to its partners and customers. Committed to sustainability and social responsibility, Kao strives to create a harmonious balance between business success and environmental stewardship.

Keywords and Services
consumer products
cosmetics
personal care
skincare
household products
chemical products
business solutions
enterprise services
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!