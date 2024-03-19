Kardex Holding AG

Kardex is a leading provider of intralogistics solutions, founded in 1898 and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Kardex offers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to optimise storage and retrieval processes for businesses across various industries. The company’s rich history and dedication to quality have positioned it as a trusted partner in the logistics and supply chain sectors.

Under the leadership of CEO Jens Fankhänel, Kardex employs a team of 1,700 professionals committed to delivering top-notch automated storage and retrieval systems. These solutions are engineered to enhance productivity and streamline operations, enabling companies to manage their inventories more effectively. Kardex's expertise extends to warehouse management and logistics consulting, ensuring clients receive tailored strategies that meet their specific needs.

Kardex's offerings include a variety of state-of-the-art systems and technologies aimed at improving operational efficiency. Their services encompass everything from supply chain optimisation to the implementation of cutting-edge warehouse management solutions. By leveraging their extensive industry knowledge, Kardex helps businesses achieve greater accuracy, reduced costs, and improved overall performance in their logistics operations.