Kaspi.kz JSC

Company Profile

Kaspi.kz, headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, is a leading fintech and ecommerce platform. Founded in 2008, the company has grown significantly under the leadership of CEO Mikhail Lomtadze. Kaspi.kz combines a comprehensive range of services, including payments, financial services, and an online marketplace, to cater to the diverse needs of its customers.

The company is dedicated to enhancing the financial lives of its clients by providing innovative mobile banking solutions and seamless payment systems. Kaspi.kz's commitment to technology and customer service has solidified its position as a major player in the financial sector. The platform's user-friendly interface and broad service offerings make it a preferred choice for many.

With an impressive annual revenue of ₸448bn and a workforce of 5,500 employees, Kaspi.kz continues to expand its influence across Kazakhstan. The company’s focus on ecommerce and financial services ensures it remains at the forefront of industry advancements, continually adapting to meet the evolving demands of its market.