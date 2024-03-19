Profile Picture
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Facts
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Employee Count
5,012
CEO
Yukikazu Myochin
Revenue
¥699bn
Company Profile

Founded in 1919, K Line is a leading global shipping and logistics company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With over a century of experience, the company provides comprehensive marine transportation services that include shipping, logistics, and cargo services. The company operates a diverse fleet to ensure the efficient and secure transport of goods around the world.

K Line's extensive range of services focuses on bulk shipping, container shipping, and car carrier services. The company is committed to delivering high-quality service through innovation and the utilisation of state-of-the-art technology. This dedication makes K Line a reliable partner for businesses requiring robust and efficient logistics solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Yukikazu Myochin, K Line continues to expand its operations while adhering to stringent safety and environmental standards. The company's commitment to sustainability ensures that its operations minimise environmental impact, maintaining a balance between business growth and ecological responsibility.

Keywords and Services
shipping
logistics
marine transportation
cargo services
bulk shipping
container shipping
car carrier services
