Founded in 1962, Kering is a global leader in luxury, headquartered in Paris, France. The company operates across various segments, including fashion, accessories, and jewellery, with a commitment to sustainability and innovation. Kering's portfolio includes renowned brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta, which exemplify its dedication to creative leadership and exceptional quality.

Under the leadership of CEO François-Henri Pinault, Kering has consistently pushed the boundaries of luxury, focusing on long-term value creation through responsible business practices. The company’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its efforts to minimise environmental impact and promote social welfare, setting new standards in the luxury industry.

Kering's global presence and influence are underpinned by a robust strategy that combines heritage with modernity, fostering innovation while respecting tradition. With approximately 49,000 employees worldwide, Kering continues to shape the future of luxury, driving growth and setting trends across the industry.