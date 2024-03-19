Company Profile

Founded in 1972, Kerry Group has grown into a global leader in the food and beverage industry. With its headquarters in Tralee, Ireland, the company has consistently led the market in food ingredients and flavour solutions, serving a diverse array of sectors such as bakery, beverage, dairy, and meat. Kerry's commitment to innovation and sustainability has set it apart as a top choice for food manufacturers around the world.

Kerry Group provides comprehensive nutritional solutions and partners with customers to create unique, high-quality products. Their extensive product range includes applications in the foodservice and pharmaceutical industries, reflecting their versatility and dedication to improving food and health standards globally. Kerry's research and development initiatives are aimed at anticipating and meeting the evolving needs of the market.

Under the leadership of CEO Edmond Scanlon, Kerry Group continues to drive growth and set benchmarks in the industry. Their focus on sustainable practices and ethical operations further reinforces their position as a responsible and forward-thinking organisation. With a workforce of 23,000 employees, the company leverages its expertise to deliver exceptional value to its clients and stakeholders.