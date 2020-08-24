Kettering Health Network’s strategic digital transformation

These represented a huge step forward, as Lehman explains: "It's not just about, ‘hey, we've got a telemedicine solution.’ It's about discovering what the right technology is, and how we bring it across an entire employed physician group to make sure they're comfortable using it. There's a number of parts and pieces that have to be put into place, which we did very quickly, and it was a tremendous success story."

Kettering Health Network’s Information Systems division also successfully moved 3,000 staff members to working remotely in the space of 10 days. "It sounds easy, but it was hard," Lehman says. "We had to ensure they had the connectivity, the equipment and the access to the applications they needed to do their job. This wasn't just for IT, it was call center staff, marketing and human resources, the people who document and bill for services, all those core network teams needed to be set up to work from home. We basically figured out how we could get as many people to work remotely as possible, whether that was just individuals or whole teams, as well as move entire support centers to be able to work from home."

Additionally it had to build the IT infrastructure for testing centers, the COVID units in hospitals, and that of an entire command center that oversees how the network responds to the COVID crisis. They also created supply inventory solutions to assess the number of masks, ventilators and Covid testing reagents they had, and where these were located. "We had to move so fast," Lehman says. "So much of the COVID response was dependent on information systems and IT."

IT overcame the clear challenges, having been prepared for some aspects of the crisis because of its ongoing process of digital transformation. "We have spent the past few years positioning ourselves from an analytics standpoint to be ready for this, and from a digital guest experience, to provide direct to guest technologies. We had put in place platforms to enhance collaboration across the enterprise, like Microsoft Teams. It wasn't like we woke up one morning in March and said, ‘oh, we’ve got to deploy Microsoft Teams.’ We actually started that within the past year. All of these things that we were doing around digital transformation didn't start the day the pandemic was announced, and I'm glad they were in place to meet the challenges."

Strong partnerships were key to implementing solutions like physician-to-physician consultations via telemedicine in the COVID units, which In Touch Healthcare provided. The Doxy.me platform enabled the rapid deployment of telemedicine visits for guests across our employed provider network. Asparia delivered a text messaging service to check whether patients have developed COVID-19 symptoms before coming to an appointment; this is then followed up by the option of a telemedicine consultation if appropriate via Doxy.me. Nyotron provides Kettering with endpoint security solutions at a time when health care networks are besieged by bad actors and hackers. Microsoft not only enabled collaboration via Teams when face to face meetings were eliminated, but also provided a health bot which allowed guests to determine the right level of care based on symptoms. Lehman identified Cisco as the company’s networking backbone. "When you send people home, you have to be able to connect, and our backbone performed flawlessly. All of those vendors played key roles and helped us navigate the waters to do what we did with COVID."

Looking ahead, Lehman believes the changes the company has made will remain long term. “Although the pandemic has had catastrophic impacts across the world, the challenges we faced ultimately led us to meet our mission in innovative ways. COVID was a catalyst that accelerated the digital transformation of Kettering’s operations. Through telemedicine, collaboration platforms, analytics, and direct to guest solutions, Kettering is transforming the healthcare experience.”

All of this is happening at a time when the US healthcare sector overall is undergoing huge change, moving away from the fee-for-service system - where the more tests, studies and other services are carried out, the more the healthcare network gets paid, regardless of outcome - towards fee for value. It's a move that's driving a vast amount of innovation and investment.

"In the next five years, we're going to see this shift accelerate, and it'll start driving initiatives like wellness and keeping people out of the hospital. We'll make sure people stay healthy as opposed to just treating them when they're sick. That's a huge change for the United States' healthcare system, and Kettering has to evolve like everybody else to be successful."